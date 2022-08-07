S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $509,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,825,000 after acquiring an additional 700,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 774.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 714,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,077,000 after acquiring an additional 633,033 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $376.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.78 and its 200-day moving average is $371.96. The stock has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,291 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

