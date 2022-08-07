SparkPoint Fuel Market Cap Achieves $58,439.22 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $58,439.22 and approximately $107.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.81 or 0.00626422 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.