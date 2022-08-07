SparkPoint Fuel Market Cap Achieves $58,439.22 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $58,439.22 and approximately $107.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.81 or 0.00626422 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015170 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
SparkPoint Fuel Profile
SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi.
SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading
