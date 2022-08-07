SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,553 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.1% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $44.83.

