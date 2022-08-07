SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Holdings Decreased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,449 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTS. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,644.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $30.68.

