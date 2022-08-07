SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFIV. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the first quarter worth $461,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06.

