SPINDLE Hits One Day Trading Volume of $977.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $245,775.67 and $977.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 98.2% against the dollar.

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,115.73 or 0.99992068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00048563 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00233334 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00177546 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00273641 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00054260 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005180 BTC.

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

