Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Spire also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.75-3.95 EPS.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $72.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,032. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spire will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sidoti lowered Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,037,000 after buying an additional 106,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spire by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,065,000 after acquiring an additional 572,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Spire by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,904,000 after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Spire by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,715,000 after acquiring an additional 308,550 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.