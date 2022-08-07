Splintershards Hits Market Cap of $59.25 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. Splintershards has a market cap of $59.25 million and approximately $613,877.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000213 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00013886 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00077735 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Bogged (BOG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001296 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 889,905,060 coins and its circulating supply is 789,005,633 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Buying and Selling Splintershards

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

