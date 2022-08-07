StableXSwap Price Reaches $0.49 on Major Exchanges (STAX)

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $30.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,127.73 or 0.99944683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00048394 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00028247 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001484 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap. StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com.

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

