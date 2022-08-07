Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) PT Raised to GBX 900 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 900 ($11.03) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STAN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.19) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.45) to GBX 730 ($8.94) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.56) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 795 ($9.74).

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 608 ($7.45) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 596.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 555.28. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 406.20 ($4.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 641 ($7.85). The company has a market cap of £18.04 billion and a PE ratio of 1,085.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,964.29%.

In other news, insider Shirish Moreshwar Apte acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 630 ($7.72) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,439.28).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

