Standard Protocol Price Tops $0.0650 (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $872,249.62 and $3.46 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.75 or 0.00623115 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014327 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

