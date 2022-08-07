Standard Protocol Price Tops $0.0650 (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $872,249.62 and $3.46 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.75 or 0.00623115 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014327 BTC.
About Standard Protocol
Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.
Standard Protocol Coin Trading
