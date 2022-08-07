Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.75.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $203.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

