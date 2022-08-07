Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Triad Financial Advisors Inc.

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,424 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,835,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average of $83.04. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.