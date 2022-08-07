Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Raised by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Starbucks by 1,625.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 271,526 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 269,844 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 428,868 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $50,165,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 452,751 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $52,958,000 after purchasing an additional 52,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

SBUX stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average is $83.04. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

