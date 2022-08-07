STARSHIP Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,521.00 (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. One STARSHIP coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular exchanges. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and $5,521.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.00633518 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002255 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00015052 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About STARSHIP
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling STARSHIP
