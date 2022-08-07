Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for August 7th (AAMC, AAU, AGTC, AIRT, ASM, BIOC, FTEK, HTA, MBII, MIC)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, August 7th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

