StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Trevena Stock Performance

TRVN opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,633 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trevena during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trevena by 90.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trevena during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

