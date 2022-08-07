StockNews.com Downgrades YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.30 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 2.5 %

YPF stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.83. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.46. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 82.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,393,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 631,289 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 451,016 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 23.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 151,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 28,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

