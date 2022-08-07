StockNews.com Lowers PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

PCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 34.1% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 230,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 58,648 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 38,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

