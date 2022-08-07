StockNews.com Lowers Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ WPRT opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $5.18.
Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Westport Fuel Systems
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile
Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.