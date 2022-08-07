StockNews.com Lowers Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $5.18.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

Further Reading

