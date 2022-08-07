StockNews.com Upgrades Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Textainer Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Textainer Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TGH stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.14. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $198.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Textainer Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Textainer Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

