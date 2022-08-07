Storj (STORJ) Market Cap Achieves $258.24 Million

Storj (STORJ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a market capitalization of $258.24 million and $14.52 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Storj Profile

STORJ is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 375,303,083 coins. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Storj Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars.

