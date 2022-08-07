Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 850,000 Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,610,000. Southern States Bancshares makes up about 13.5% of Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC owned 9.71% of Southern States Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSBK. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 407,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 39,927 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,370,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Southern States Bancshares to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

NASDAQ SSBK opened at $23.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $203 million and a P/E ratio of 11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 26.60%. Research analysts expect that Southern States Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.06%.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

