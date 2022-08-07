Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp accounts for 1.7% of Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC owned 1.66% of Oak Valley Bancorp worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Shares of OVLY opened at $18.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.37. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

Insider Transactions at Oak Valley Bancorp

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,090.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 5,856 shares of company stock valued at $100,929 in the last ninety days. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oak Valley Bancorp Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

