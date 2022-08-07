Strike 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.78 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.09 or 0.00090898 BTC on major exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $69.76 million and $2.78 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.38 or 0.00622205 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014430 BTC.
Strike Profile
Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,307,413 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.
Buying and Selling Strike
