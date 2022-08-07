Strike 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.78 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.09 or 0.00090898 BTC on major exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $69.76 million and $2.78 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.38 or 0.00622205 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014430 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,307,413 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.