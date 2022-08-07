Strike (STRK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.63 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.91 or 0.00090929 BTC on major exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $69.13 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.35 or 0.00614594 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002244 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Strike
Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,305,429 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.
Strike Coin Trading
