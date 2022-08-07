Sturgeon Ventures LLP Buys 129 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.6% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,981,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $580,190,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,644,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,992,000 after purchasing an additional 59,666 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Honeywell International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $192.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $234.68.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

