Sturgeon Ventures LLP Cuts Position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP trimmed its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. PROCEPT BioRobotics comprises 1.3% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,172,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 21,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,484,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $719,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

PRCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Shares of PRCT traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.04. The stock had a trading volume of 585,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,639. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -17.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 138.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

