Sun (New) (SUN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.95 Million

Sun (New) (SUN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $68.95 million and approximately $16.52 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sun (New) coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sun (New) has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio.

Sun (New) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

