sUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $104.83 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,204.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00132174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00035505 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00067055 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 104,356,144 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

