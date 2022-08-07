sUSD (SUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $104.41 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004371 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $104.41 million and $6.64 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,998.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004202 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00131785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00033761 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00067095 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 103,860,425 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io.

sUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

