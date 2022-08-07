Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $65.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.12.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 25.84. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,580,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,284,000 after purchasing an additional 62,464 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in GXO Logistics by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in GXO Logistics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

