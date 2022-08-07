SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $450.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $600.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised SVB Financial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $413.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $419.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.98. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $355.37 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,966,216,000 after purchasing an additional 154,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,377 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

