SwftCoin (SWFTC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.91 Million

SwftCoin (SWFTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 7th. One SwftCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SwftCoin has a market cap of $8.88 million and $2.91 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

