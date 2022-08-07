Swingby (SWINGBY) Trading Up 115.5% This Week

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last week, Swingby has traded up 115.5% against the US dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $696,721.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swingby Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 965,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,309,752 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news.

Buying and Selling Swingby

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

