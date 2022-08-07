Swiss National Bank Acquires 281,200 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,439,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $589,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 14.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $246.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.89. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 188.78%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

