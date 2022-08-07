Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,521,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,200 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Eli Lilly and worth $1,008,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after acquiring an additional 409,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 521,295 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $301.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.32. The stock has a market cap of $286.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.10%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

