Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,081,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 599,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $462,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Cowen cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.04. The stock has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

