Swiss National Bank Buys 490,800 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,999,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Texas Instruments worth $733,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $184.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.63. The company has a market cap of $168.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,800 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

