Swiss National Bank Has $559.11 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,834,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.42% of PayPal worth $559,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 116.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.68. The stock has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Redburn Partners lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.43.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.