Swiss National Bank Has $817.09 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $817,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.58.

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

Danaher stock opened at $290.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.19. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $210.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

