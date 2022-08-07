Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,613,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.45% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $702,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 114,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 73,012 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 442,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after purchasing an additional 251,210 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 19,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $72.12 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.84. The company has a market cap of $153.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.