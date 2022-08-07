Swiss National Bank Purchases 478,800 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,910,870 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 478,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Applied Materials worth $515,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $109.62 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

