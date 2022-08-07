Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,828,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325,800 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.7% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of NVIDIA worth $2,954,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,805,087 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $492,536,000 after acquiring an additional 105,733 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2,880.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,088 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $189.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $474.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.