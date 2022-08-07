Sycale Advisors NY LLC Acquires Shares of 141,319 Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,010,000. Nelnet comprises approximately 4.9% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned 0.37% of Nelnet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Nelnet by 25.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

NYSE:NNI opened at $93.24 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $99.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 72.67 and a quick ratio of 72.66.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $481.56 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $39,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,694.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

