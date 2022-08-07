Sycale Advisors NY LLC Purchases 51,300 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its position in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Nextdoor comprises about 1.0% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.
KIND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nextdoor from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nextdoor from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 6.90.
KIND stock opened at 3.77 on Friday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 2.47 and a fifty-two week high of 18.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is 4.57.
Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.05. The company had revenue of 51.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 48.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.
