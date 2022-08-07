Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Syneos Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.13.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average is $76.54. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,313. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Syneos Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Syneos Health by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 814,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,909,000 after acquiring an additional 31,160 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 286.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 622.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 111,744 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

