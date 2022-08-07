Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT Lowered to $80.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Syneos Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Syneos Health news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,313 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,174,000 after buying an additional 1,617,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,902,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,880,000 after purchasing an additional 125,011 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,229,000 after purchasing an additional 723,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,337,000 after purchasing an additional 477,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

