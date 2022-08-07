Syntropy Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NOIA)

Syntropy (NOIA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0726 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $41.78 million and $88,004.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,296.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00131029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00036237 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00070891 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,248,535 coins. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com.

Buying and Selling Syntropy

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

