TD Securities Lowers Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$18.50

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.86.
Cineplex Price Performance
CGX opened at C$10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$10.35 and a 12 month high of C$15.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.40. The stock has a market cap of C$696.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.46.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
