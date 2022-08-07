TD Securities Lowers Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$18.50

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.86.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex Price Performance

CGX opened at C$10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$10.35 and a 12 month high of C$15.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.40. The stock has a market cap of C$696.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.46.

About Cineplex

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$195.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.9900001 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.